“Ida’s Law” takes effect in Oklahoma, addressing cases of missing and murdered indigenous people

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The State of Oklahoma is receiving federal funding to address the issue of missing and murdered indigenous people.

“Ida’s Law” went into effect yesterday. The OSBI will be creating an “Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.”

The agency will work with tribal partners to create guidelines for law enforcement to follow, when filling out a missing persons report for a Native American. Currently, additional funding sources are being sought to fully staff the office.