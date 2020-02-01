Iconic Lamar pizza makes comeback under new name

LAMAR, Mo.—Jump back in time to Barton County 25 years ago and you will find a list of things that are making a comeback in 2020 (think scrunchies, mullets, and high-waisted jeans).

The 1995-96 Lamar High School yearbook staff chow down at the newly relocated Pappa’s Pizza (Lamar High School/Barton County Library)

And the latest item added to the list? The one-of-a-kind taste of Pappa’s Pizza.

But this time around, there’s a mother’s touch.

Located in the former Lamar Country Club, Mother Tucker’s Pizza features the original recipe from Pappa’s Pizza.

Restaurant manager Michelle Hardman is beginning a new adventure with long-time friend and restaurant owner Jenny Tucker.

A long history ranging from youth sports to a series high school football state championships, the two dedicated their lives to supporting the Tigers.

“I was Mama Hardman and she was Mama Tucker.”

This ad pulled from the Lockwood Luminary-Golden City Herald displays a Pappa’s Pizza Parlor ad from June 22, 1978

Putting finishing touches on the newly-renovated building, the two are eager to serve love to their city by the slice.

A grand opening has not been set in stone, but one thing for certain? The excitement.

“We’ve been showing the sample to different people around the area and the minute I open that pizza box, they were like ‘It just took me back 25 years.’ Some people are that devoted and remember it for what it was. Everyone knew what Pappa’s Pizza was.”