Ice House Entrepreneurship program to begin this fall

The Cherokee County E-Community is offering the Ice House Entrepreneurship Program this fall. The program allows participants to learn from entrepreneurs and develop skills to identify entrepreneurial opportunities.

The 9-week course will be held on Thursday evenings from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. starting September 12th and run through November 14th.

Classes will take place at the Cherokee County Economic Development Corporation Office, 201 E. Pine in Columbus.

Class sessions will include: discussion of eight life lessons that allow entrepreneurs to be successful; visits from local entrepreneurs; and the opportunity to explore your own ideas.

The program cost is $100 for adult participants from Cherokee County, $75 for high school and college students from Cherokee County, and $150 for adults and students from outside the county.

This cost includes all course materials as well as dinner at each session. Click here for online registration.

Contact Cherokee County Economic Development Director Janet Miller at 620-762-0717 with questions or for additional information.