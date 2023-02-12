NOEL, Mo. —-Update: At 1:17 AM the road was able to reopen.

Original: The Noel Marshal’s Office has closed Highway 59 between the bridges in Noel due to icy conditions on the road.

Law enforcement tell us an officer was involved in a crash because of the ice while responding to an emergency incident. The officer is fine but the road will be closed for the foreseeable future. They are calling in crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation to treat the roadway.

Stay tuned for more details.