ICC student a semifinalist for highly competitive scholarship

INDEPENDENCE, Ks. – A student at Independence Community College has been announced as a semifinalist for the highly competitive Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.

Sophomore Munira Jorayeva is an international student from Turkmenabat, Turkmenistan who is one of 456 semifinalists chosen from a pool of almost 1,500 applicants.

The scholarship is provided by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation and is intended to support high-achieving community college students as they transfer to four-year institutions.

“Year after year, we are impressed by the incredible talent and resolve of community college students,” said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. “We are proud to recognize this outstanding group of semifinalists for their academic achievement.”

“We want to congratulate Ms. Jorayeva for this amazing achievement,” said ICC Interim President George Knox. “I know she will continue to represent ICC and our academic programs well in the next chapter of her college career.”

At ICC, Jorayeva has been active in Student Government Association, served as a peer tutor, and performed in several theater productions.

The recipients of the scholarship will be announced in April.