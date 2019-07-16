I scream, you scream, we all scream for an ice cream fest

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Everyone is invited to the Bentonville Farmer’s Market at the downtown square Saturday, July 20, for anything and everything ice cream.

The 8th annual Yarnell’s Ice Cream Festival will happen between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Several activities, including four competitions, will be hosted at the festival.

In one competition, whoever eats the most ice cream will win free ice cream for one year.

Two competitions are for adults only, and two are for children 12 and younger. Registration to participate in competitions will be at the Yarnell’s booth on the corner of Second and Main Streets.