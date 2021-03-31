I-49 Southbound to close for construction

FOUR STATE AREA — Segments of I-49 will be closed in the coming week.

That’s because crews are replacing concrete pavement between I-44 and just south of route FF, near 32nd Street.

Work begins the week of April fifth as crews replace 1.4 miles worth of concrete. Construction will start in the southbound lanes and both lanes of traffic will be closed in each direction for 16 days.

Once construction is complete, lanes will open back up and work will then be done on both Northbound lanes. They will also be closed for up to 16 days.