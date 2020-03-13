I-49 Northbound lanes to be closed for five to six hours due to rollover News by: Blake Ewing Posted: Mar 12, 2020 / 08:21 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 12, 2020 / 08:21 PM CDT Image from Jasper Fire and Rescue Per Jasper Fire and Rescue’s Facebook Page: “Interstate 49 northbound at the 61.2 mile marker will be shut down for approximately 5 to 6 hours due to a Motor Vehicle Collision blocking both northbound lanes. Please avoid the area.” Image from Jasper Fire and RescueImage from Jasper Fire and Rescue