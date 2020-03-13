I-49 Northbound lanes to be closed for five to six hours due to rollover

News

by: Blake Ewing

Posted: / Updated:

Image from Jasper Fire and Rescue

Per Jasper Fire and Rescue’s Facebook Page:

“Interstate 49 northbound at the 61.2 mile marker will be shut down for approximately 5 to 6 hours due to a Motor Vehicle Collision blocking both northbound lanes. Please avoid the area.”

  • Image from Jasper Fire and Rescue
  • Image from Jasper Fire and Rescue

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories