I-49 Motorcycle Crash Claims Life of Carthage Man Friday Night

Crash occurred just before midnight involving only the motorcycle

(JASPER COUNTY, Mo.) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate a motorcycle crash Friday night on I-49, 6 miles north of Carthage.

According to an initial report from Trooper M.R. Cook, this was a single vehicle crash. A 1992 Honda 1500 was occupied by two people. “Crash occurred as the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting both occupants.”

The report states that CECIL BALSTER, JR, 50, of Carthage, was driving the touring bike. He was pronounced at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet. The MSHP report can be viewed here.

The crash occurred at 10:20 PM involving only the motorcycle which was traveling southbound on I-49, 60.6 mile marker, which is 3 miles south of M/Baseline Blvd.

The second occupant TEDI BALSTER, 30, of Carthage, suffered serious injuries and was transported via Mercy EMS to Joplin. She was wearing a helmet.

This is Troop D’s 9th fatality for August, and 72nd fatality crash for 2019.