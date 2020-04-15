I-49 Missouri/Arkansas Connector project to begin next week

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Work on a major U.S. Highway that runs through the Four States is set to begin soon.

The I-49 Missouri / Arkansas Connector project is set to begin next week.

MODOT’S Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved to move forward with the work last week.

This five mile section of the interstate will complete the McDonald County portion of the four lane highway to the Missouri / Arkansas line.

The project will also create a new interchange for Missouri Highway 90 and the interstate.

Work is currently being done to complete the Arkansas side of the connector from Bella Vista to the state line.

This $70.3 million project is funded by a $25 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Grant and roughly $45 million from MODOT.

Depending on weather it is expected to be finished by September of 2021.