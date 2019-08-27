I-44 East Traffic Slow-Down; 38MM

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Tuesday morning about 10:00 AM a pickup caught fire East I-44. This is 38 mile marker. About 5 miles as you approach the work zone at Mount Vernon.

The male driver did not require medical attention via ambulance transport.

The Mount Vernon traffic slow-down is due to bridge reconstruction. It is expected to cause delays, detours and one lane traffic into October.

MoDOT Traveler Information by Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT)

Download the MODOT Travelers App. Get alerts where you are going and estimates when traffic will move again. It’s free in the APP STORE or GOOGLE PLAY.