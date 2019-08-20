Hwy 96 head-on crash as car attempted to pass

(JASPER CO, Mo.) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol initial crash report is released regarding Tuesday morning’s head-on collision on MO-96, East of Carthage.

Traffic was halted for about an hour and 30 minutes as the crash was cleared and Mercy Lifeline transported a patient via helicopter to Springfield.

According to Trooper J.D. Fischer the crash occurred at 11:00 AM, 3 miles east of Carthage on MO-96.

An eastbound 2008 Honda Civic, driven by a Carthage man, Angel Gomez-Lopez attempted to pass another vehicle and traveled into the path of a an oncoming Chevy.

Gomez-Lopez was transported Mercy Lifeline air ambulance to Springfield with serious injuries.

A 2019 Equinox was that other vehicle traveling westbound. Alexandra Deslauriers, 32 of Columbia, MO, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Carthage.