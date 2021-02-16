HVAC Contractors a welcome sight during frigid temperatures

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just a few hours without heat can lead to a potentially dangerous situation inside a home this time of year.

“Boy am I glad to see you.”

That’s the welcome HVAC technicians like John Hambleton receive when he gets to a home like this one in Jasper County.

The Franklin Tech graduate diagnosed the problem in this case was mother nature herself, ice accumulated on the fan blade hampering it from spinning correctly.

John Hambleton, Lyerla Heating & Air, said, “We’ve been getting a lot of calls, several, kind of lose count after a while, just trying to help as many people as we can right now, it’s probably about my 7th call of the day so, we’re out trying to help as many people as we can right now.”

This is one of 300 service calls the company has received in just the first two days of this week.

John Hambleton, Lyerla Heating & Air, said, “It’s good to help people, especially in these extreme conditions, pipes freezing up and stuff, bringing someone heat, it’s a pretty good feeling.”

One of the best ways to prevent untimely breakdowns is to get your unit serviced before dangerous temps and wind chills set in. Some companies – like this one – offer a program where technicians will come out before Summer and Winter months to make sure units are in good working order.