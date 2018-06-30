News

Hutson Family Benefit

Hutson Family Benefit

By:

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 06:54 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 06:54 PM CDT

A beloved member of Joplin is honored through a poker run, raffle, and silent auction.

The Joplin Eagles Aerie 2410 hosted the Hutson Family Benefit.
This event raised money for the family of Kimberlea Hutson, who lost her life almost two months ago due to an illness.
For just five dollars visitors could get a plate of food and enjoy entertainment from a live band.

"she is truly blessed and her momma is too, so." says, Member of Joplin Eagles Aerie 2410, Shelley Page

Family members and friends of Hutson are grateful for the tremendous support they have received along with the hospitality of the Joplin Eagles.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected