A beloved member of Joplin is honored through a poker run, raffle, and silent auction.

The Joplin Eagles Aerie 2410 hosted the Hutson Family Benefit.

This event raised money for the family of Kimberlea Hutson, who lost her life almost two months ago due to an illness.

For just five dollars visitors could get a plate of food and enjoy entertainment from a live band.

"she is truly blessed and her momma is too, so." says, Member of Joplin Eagles Aerie 2410, Shelley Page

Family members and friends of Hutson are grateful for the tremendous support they have received along with the hospitality of the Joplin Eagles.

