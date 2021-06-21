Huntsville teacher resigns after texting student saying he will buy them liquor

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Huntsville teacher and girls assistant basketball coach has resigned after texting a former student saying he would buy them liquor.

Edward Beck

According to a letter drafted by Superintendent Audra Kimball, Edward Beck, assistant Lady Eagles basketball coach and 7th and 8th-grade science teacher, admitted he sent social media messages to a student regarding the purchase of alcohol for the student and meeting the student to, “booze together, my treat.”

Beck started at the Huntsville School District for the 2018/19 school year.

According to documents obtained by KNWA/FOX24 via FOIA request, Beck was messaging a student saying, “cool send me your number or your snap and I’ll buy you whatever liquor your heart desires.”

The district was made aware of the messages from Beck by a parent via Facebook messenger. “This was sent to a 17-year-old high schooler. She does not want to come forward, but I have to make sure SOMEONE knows what is going on and to protect our girls. He also tried to get another 17-year-old to come out to his house and clean his house,” the message to the school stated.

Another message said, “well sounds like we need to booze together my treat.”

In the draft letter to Beck, Kimball recommended the Huntsville School Board terminate Beck’s employment with the district.

“Such unethical behavior is contrary to the values of Huntsville School district. It violates Huntsville School Board Policy 3.45 — licenses personnel social networking and ethics,” according to a letter drafted by Kimball.

According to the school district’s lawyer Charles Harwell, the superintendent prepared a notice of suspension to Beck but it was never delivered due to the resignation letter being submitted. Beck submitted his resignation letter before being terminated by the district.

In the resignation letter, Beck says he would feel it is best to move closer to home to be close to family and friends. Beck resigned on June 7, 2021.

Beck started teaching in 2010 and has taught at Rural Special High School and Midland High School, according to the school’s website.