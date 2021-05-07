FOUR STATE AREA — Among other things, this month is Huntington’s Disease Awareness Month.

It’s a fatal, neurodegenerative disease afflicting 41,000 Americans. It attacks the brain and causes a deterioration in a person’s physical, mental and emotional abilities.

The Huntington Disease Society of America is one organization hoping to make a difference.

Louise Vetter, President, C.E.O., Huntington’s Disease Society of America, said, “Huntington’s Disease, you have a 50/50 chance of inheriting the disease that causes it, so as a result, families that are affected by HD are affected for generations, but if it’s not in your family, it really takes organizations like HDSA to put it on your radar.”

For more information on the disease, as well as the organization visit the HDSA website.