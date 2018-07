An area college student has become Miss Kansas Teen USA.

Pittsburg State University sophomore Hunter Fraley finished as the first runner up back in November in the Miss Kansas Teen USA Pageant. But the winner, Hailey Colburn of Wichita was crowned Miss Teen USA recently, leaving the state position vacant.

So Fraley has been named as the successor. She's a Vinita, Oklahoma native, a member of the PSU dance team, and is a Biology major in pre-med.