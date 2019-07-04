Hundreds turn out to watch Independence Day Parade in Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – As the saying goes “It’s As American As Apple Pie”, in this case holding a parade in honor of the 4th of July.

Hundreds of people turned out to watch the Independence Day event in Carl Junction Thursday morning. The parade had everything from military veterans and kids riding red, white and blue bikes to police, fire fighters and countless American flags. Spectators had a long list of things to enjoy about the event.

“Cars, rides, floats, lawnmowers, bikes, you name it.” Connor Lewis, CJ

“Well I’m here to celebrate the vets.” Theresa Buckmaster, CJ

“It’s about celebrating our freedom and about how as a young woman in the U.S. I have a lot of opportunity. Abby Hodson, CJ

“Great day to be an American.” Jim Shapley, CJ

There were plenty of familiar faces at the parade. Ethan Scmidt served as an emcee, Ray Foreman was a chauffeur, and Andy Searcy’s family attended as well.

The parade was five blocks long on Main Street, running from Lewis Street to the Carl Junction Civic Center.

