Hundreds of volunteers come together for United Way Day of Action

Hundreds of volunteers from Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri roll up their sleeves for the good of their community Friday.

The occasion was the Annual United Way Day of Action. More than 240 volunteers took part in the event which has been a two state tradition for more than 25 years. 22 United Way member organizations benefitted from the day, including Crosslines in Joplin. Missouri Southern Women’s Basketball Coach Ronnie Ressell and some of his players spent the day spreading hundreds of pounds of mulch for the ministry’s vegetable garden.

“We just cannot do all of the labor part that’s necessary, we grow the crops, we harvest the crops but the help like we had today (Friday) is invaluable.” Tommy Eaves, Master Gardener

Other projects in Missouri included weed pulling and landscaping at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri. As well as trail maintenance at Wildcat Glades Park.

In all, 25 different companies sent teams of volunteers into Kansas and Missouri to help out nonprofit organizations.