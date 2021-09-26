JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds of truckers are raising money for a good cause.

Saturday night was the Four States trucks and guilty by association truck show which is benefitting Special Olympics Missouri, southwest area.

The group held a truck convoy from 4 States Trucks in Joplin to Mercy Park.

All the money raised will help the athletes compete in the more than 27 competitions.

Gunnar Martinez, Special Olympics Athlete, says, “Its a good day. I’m gonna have fun and honk the horn.”

Lori Richards, Special Olympics Coach, says, “That money goes to help when they have competitions especially when they have regional and state competitions. They have a dance and performances. And then they also helps pay for boarding for athletes.”

The Special Olympics Missouri Southwest Area raised more than $151,000 from the event.