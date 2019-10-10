Hundreds of local high school students attend NEO A&M Junior-Senior Day

Juniors and seniors from throughout the Four State area get a chance to learn about a local college.

Wednesdsay, NEO A&M hosted Junior-Senior Day.

About 500 kids came out to see the campus. They were able to meet representatives from different departments, clubs,and athletics.

They also discussed the many career paths the campus has to offer.

“The students love it — a lot of them have said this is a lot better than what they were expecting so just a great opportunity to kind of meet other students, kind of get the vibe, and find out what NEO again is kind of all about,” explained Elsia Grover with the college.

Grover adds many of their current students say attending Junior-Senior Day.is vital. Without the event, they say they may have not decided to attend NEO A&M