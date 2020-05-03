Hundreds of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies have been donated to those on the front lines

PITTSBURG, Kan. — More than 500 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies have been donated to Ascension Via Christi as a thank you to people on the front lines battling COVID-19.

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland are showing their appreciation for thousands of essential workers across the state.

The donation is part of the Girl Scouts Cookies for Courage Intiative.

It recognizes health care providers, first responders, grocery store workers, city and county workers, and other essential workers.

Kaitie Foley, communications specialist, Girl Scouts Of Kansas Heartland, says, “We really saw an opportunity to send something sweet to all of these front line workers who are supporting our communities, and we wanted to do something to give back to those people as a way to say thanks to them.”

Foley says Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland will continue taking donations for Cookies for Courage for as long as there is an opportunity to say thank you to everyone on the front lines.