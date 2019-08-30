Hundreds gather to talk future of Kansas agriculture

More than four hundred people in the agriculture industry met to discuss the future of Kansas’ largest industry.

Agriculture makes up about 42 percent of the Kansas economy.

Farmers, ranchers, and ag leaders were in Manhattan at the Fourth Annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agriculture Growth on Thursday.

They discussed how to make the industry strong, even though it is constantly changing in Kansas.

“The ag economy is probably the worst it’s been in twenty or thirty years. It’s really difficult,” explained farmer Glenn Brunkow. “Our commodity prices are down. That means we have to be a lot more smart about what we do in agriculture–control our cost, control our prices, employ the latest technology. That’s the biggest change I see, is the advancements in technology in agriculture.”

Different sectors broke into groups to talk about specific issues. Those included livestock and grain, to animal health research and farm equipment.