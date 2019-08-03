Hundreds come to Joplin for celebration of freedom and inclusion

JOPLIN, Mo. – Hundreds of people head to Joplin for a celebration of freedom and inclusion.
Emancipation Park Days Celebration kicked off Friday night with a gospel night and comedian at Ewert Park. Emancipation Celebration has been documented in the four states since 1914 and has been celebrated at Ewert Park since 1924. This event highlights the freedom of slaves and the commemoration of cultural differences within the community.
“It feels really great to see people come out and support our event. Because I know that when we get to know each other and understand each others culture a little bit, that breaks down barriers and we realize we are more alike than we thought.”Dola Flake, Emancipation Celebration Committee Vice Chair
Festivities continue Saturday with a car show, baby contest, dance challenge, and live entertainment.
The celebration will conclude Sunday afternoon.