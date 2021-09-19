JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds came together this morning to run for a good cause in Joplin.

Saturday was the ninth annual Big Red Shoe Run benefitting the Ronald McDonald house charities of the Four States.

All the money raised will fund the Ronald McDonald house at 34 and Jackson for two months.

Annette Thurston, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States, says, “On an average year we actually host over 200 families unduplicated counting those families one time. It makes a difference to their meals their lodging to every aspect of what they do.”

Grant Taylor, Runner, says, “We love supporting the Ronald McDonald House. Also their finisher medals are very sweet so thats a perk. We also enjoy getting out here doing a little competition and a little running.”

Prizes were given to the overall male and female runner for the 5K, 10K and one mile race.