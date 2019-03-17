Human trafficking panel held at Joplin Public Library

JOPLIN, Mo. - A panel of experts and people affected by this subject spoke at the Joplin Public Library.

The point of the discussion was to let people know the signs of when someone could be trafficked and how to get in touch with authorities.

The director and coordinator of this event said she knew she had to have this panel when she met someone who said this wasn't an issue in the four states area.

"When you look at the interstate system and if you look at a map of where human trafficking is, Joplin is red hot, like other areas that people think of, like L.A. and New York City," says Post Art Library Director Jill Sullivan.

The Joplin Public Library is also showcasing pictures in the art gallery from Neosho Artist Sarah Serio. Her current collection focuses on human trafficking.