Human Trafficking increasingly prevalent on Super Bowl weekend

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The excitement is ramping-up as we get closer to Sunday and the Super Bowl. However – believe it or not – human trafficking can also be an issue during one of sports biggest weekends.

Human Trafficking Survivor, said, “The trafficking for me, it was 365 days a year.”

When we think of the Super Bowl our attention naturally goes to the rivalry and competition– but experts say there’s a darker side to the game–operating in the shadows.

“I just remember during Super Bowl time, during any of those events, it being an increased pressure.”

We spoke with a human trafficking survivor–who says that darker side is sadly all too familiar–because she was trafficked during a Super Bowl event.

“Quotas, amounts of money that I would need to bring in during that time would increase and the hours of working would increase. Because there were more buyers.”

Karolyn Schrage, Victim Services Coordinator, R.I.S.E. Coalition, said, “Demand for sex is there every single day. But when there is a large event people do tend to think that they can step outside of the rules. You add in alcohol, you add in a lot of parties, and there is almost this barrier that’s lifted of decency and it often leads to degradation.”

Human Trafficking Survivor, said, “When people tend to travel, which people travel a lot for the Super Bowl and for other events, the tend to engage in activities that maybe they wouldn’t engage in at home.”

But now with covid-19 in play, traffickers are switching it up–looking to target potential victims virtually.

“And so there is a component of that virtual trafficking that is happening in exponential ways, especially this year,” said Schrage.

Human Trafficking Survivor, said, “Just be vigilant and to be aware that trafficking may not look like how its portrayed in movies.”

“I was able to get out with the help of several local agencies, which I was very, very fortunate to do that but my experience was decades of trafficking.”

“Know that there is help and know that people believe in you getting that help, so don’t give up take that opportunity,” said Schrage.

Human Trafficking Survivor, said, “I’m very, very grateful that there has become so much for awareness of trafficking around the Super Bowl and that is a great thing for the anti-trafficking movement and for people coming to that understanding of what exploitation can look like and what trafficking can look like both with children and adults.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking – you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.