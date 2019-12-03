Human skull found in Newton County near Sam’s Throne

MOUNT JUDEA, Ark. (KNWA) — The Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said it’s too soon to tell the identity of a skull found in Mount Judea.

But those remains are in the area where deputies searched for 57-year-old Pamela Samuels-Louro of Hot Springs months ago.

She was last seen in Garland County, Ark., on June 3.

Deputies found her truck in Newton County on June 9. Samuels-Louro’s dog was found two weeks later in the area.

The sheriff says the terrain where the skull was found is very rugged with no road leading into it, which makes searching a little more difficult.

He plans to bring in cadaver dogs and crews to search for more of the remains.

Wheeler said he’s sending the skull to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to try to identify the remains.