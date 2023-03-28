RACINE, Mo. – Human remains are found in what officials are calling the remnants of a structure fire east of Racine on Highway 86.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are assisting the fire marshal with the investigation. The structure was at 7316 East Highway 86.

At this time, it is unknown who the person is, but authorities tell us they were originally alerted by a woman who had not heard from her dad in a few days.

He was also the one living in the garage/shed at the time it burned.

This is a developing story we will continue to update as more information becomes available.