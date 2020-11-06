Human remains found earlier this week identified as Bates County woman missing for nearly a year

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The remains of a woman missing for almost a year have been found.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office says an article of clothing was found on November 3rd around 1:30 in the afternoon.

It was found with what appeared to be human remains in a rural field in rural southwest Bates County.

Several agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Forensic Anthropologist, assisted in recovering the remains until midnight that night.

This afternoon it was forensically confirmed that the human remains belong to Nicole S Mallatt. Ms. Mallatt was reported to law enforcement to be missing on 11/29/2019. Mallatt was last seen alive near her residence in rural Butler, Missouri on 11/26/2019. Bates County Sheriff’s Office

Newton County Rescue and Recovery had assisted in the search for Mallatt back in December 2019.

Mallatt’s remains will now be transferred to Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas to determine her cause of death.

Nicole leaves behind 4 children.