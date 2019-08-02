Huckleberry Rescue in Pineville needs supplies after influx of animals

PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Southwest Missouri no kill shelter and foster pet organization needs your help to continue operating.

Huckleberry Rescue has been open in Pineville for a couple of years. McDonald County residents have started to learn more about the organization. But more animals are being brought there, creating a bigger need for supplies to help them deal with the influx.

“Dog food is always a good one, toys, treats, and of course money, money is always, we have, we have tremendous vet bills because our main object is, our main objective is to get dogs spayed and neutered.” Beverly Bartley, President, I’m Your Huckleberry Rescue

If you’d like to make a contribution, you can call 497-426-3334.

You can donate through the mail by sending a letter P.O. Box 271, Pineville, Missouri, 64856-0271.

You can also donate through their Facebook page.