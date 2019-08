Ken Subrugg with Small Business Development Center at MSSU says the numbers might surprise you.

Living in the Four States will be much cheaper than living in a big city.

To afford a two bedroom apartment in San Francisco, according to Subrugg’s research, you’d need to make $60 an hour. In Joplin costs are much less.

Our Gretchen Bolander is working on this story tonight and you can expect a full story at 6 P.M.

The cost of living in surrounding states is a dramatic difference.