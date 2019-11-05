How you can make a difference at Souls Harbor this winter season

JOPLIN, Mo.–If you’ve found yourself adding layers to your clothing already this fall, you aren’t alone. But, not everyone is fortunate to be able to afford to do that.

One of the busiest places inside Souls Harbor this time of year is the free clothing store.

“As soon as they come in the door, they are flying back out the door,” explained Souls Harbor Director Dianna Gurley. “We’ve gone through probably about 300 right now already, just up until this part of it being cold.”

Donor Linda Cruzan and her husband found out about that need recently and took it upon themselves to try and make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate.

“Our first time of gathering up enough was 30 coats,” said Cruzan. “We took them down there and they were gone within days. A couple of weeks later, we took 30 more–once again went quickly. This time it was 55, and we’re going to continue doing this through the winter months.”

Gurley says it not uncommon for the Harbor to give away up to 8,000 pieces of winter clothing including hats, gloves and coats. And if you have some to spare, Cruzan says consider giving them to those who don’t, because that gives her a warm feeling too, on the inside.

“And if there’s anybody out there that has coats that no longer fit kids, or themselves, give them a call–they really are in need,” said Cruzan.

If you, your church, or company have winter clothing to donate, you can bring it to Souls Harbor at 817 South Main Street Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can also call (417)623-7927 to have items picked up.