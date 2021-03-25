How unhoused people can receive their $1400 stimulus payment

By now, the majority of Americans have received their third round of Economic Impact Payments authorized by Congress in the American Rescue Plan Act.

The $1,400 payment has likely been direct-deposited into taxpayers’ accounts, but what can individuals without bank accounts, fixed addresses or a history of paying taxes do to receive their stimulus payment?

More than half a million people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. may not receive a check at all – and it’s not because they are not eligible, it’s because they don’t have access.

According to the IRS, you are eligible to receive the payment if you have a valid Social Security number, are a U.S. citizen or resident alien, and are not a dependent of another taxpayer.

Because the government uses tax information to issue the payments, the average unhoused American is left out of the American Rescue Plan Act.

With help from good people around them, here’s how those experiencing homelessness can access their stimulus payment:

File taxes

To receive the third stimulus payment, individuals will need to file a 2020 income tax return, even if they have no income to report.

Last year, the IRS offered a resource called the “non-filers tool” that helped individuals who didn’t file taxes access their payments. The non-filers tool is no longer offered. Now, non-filers can receive checks by claiming them as a rebate on their 2020 tax return.

Unhoused individuals can file their taxes for free through the IRS. The IRS also offers free in-person assistance programs.

If the first or second stimulus check was also not received, individuals should claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 tax return to access that money.

The tax deadline has been pushed from April to mid-May.

Include an address

Without a bank account, the payment may be sent in the form of check or Economic Impact Payment card. This means an address is necessary. This could be the address of a homeless shelter, friend or family member, or a religious organization that agrees to accept mail on others’ behalf.

How you can help

To file taxes online, Internet access is necessary. You can help individuals receive their stimulus payment by connecting them to the Internet. This can be via smartphone at a local public space that offers WiFi, for example.

Otherwise, you can connect individuals with in-person tax help. Many assistance programs are located across the Four State Area, such as We Care Coalition and others.