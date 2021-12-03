How to watch one of best meteor showers of the year this December

ST. LOUIS – The Geminid Meteor Showers will light up the night sky this month. The must-see-show could bring more than 50 showers an hour during optimal times and conditions.

The meteor showers will take place between December 4 and December 17. The peak viewing takes place on December 13 into the morning on December 14.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) says the Geminids are formed from rock materials that take longer to burn up than icy debris. They also move slower which allows for easier viewing.

There will be bright bursts radiating from the Gemini Twins constellation. Gemini rises earlier so you can start viewing around 9:00 p.m. MDC says the moon will be three-quarters full in mid-December which makes things harder to see but allows for darker skies in pre-dawn hours.

Gemini meteor shower 2018 over lake in Erenhot, Inner Mongolia, China

In the earlier part of the month, you can also view some planets while out looking for the meteor showers.

On December 6th, the crescent moon will appear near Venus within 3 degrees in the early evening sky. Venus is the brightest planet.

On December 7th, the crescent moon and Saturn are about 5 degrees apart. Saturn is a fainter planet with a gold color. If conditions are right, you can see its rings with a telescope during twilight, and may even see its largest moon, Titan,

On December 8th, the moon approaches close to Jupiter, our largest planet. With clear conditions and a telescope, you may be able to see its four largest moons.

On December 10th, look for the moon, Jupiter, and Saturn forming a nice row in the sky.

Courtesy: MDC

The MDC has this advice for prepping for a night of meteor spotting or stargazing: