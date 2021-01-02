How to stay safe on the roads during winter weather

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — With Wintry weather hitting the area, state troopers offer some tips on staying safe while out on the road.

Troopers say if possible, postpone your travel until roads have been plowed, treated, and cleared. And give those snowplows plenty of room, and don’t pass them. Authorities say watch your speed and to always wear your seat belt and not use cruise control.

They say to be on the lookout for other vehicles that might be swerving or sliding. And to keep mirrors, windows and lights clean. If you begin to swerve, take your foot off the gas, don’t hit your brakes, and steer on the side you’re moving to and once it slows down you can gain control.

Authorities say if you don’t feel comfortable driving, pull off of the highway and park at the first safe place.