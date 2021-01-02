How to prepare for power outages

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — With snow and ice hitting the Four State Area Thursday, hundreds of people found themselves without power.

Many trees fell all over power lines in Southwest Missouri on new year’s day, putting people without power.

Richard Wolfe – Resident, said, “It’s freaking cold. Because we don’t have a wood stove, or nothing like that, it all runs on electric.”

If you lose power due to inclement weather, Reddings Mill Fire Department’s Battalion Chief of EMS training Leif Hasty says there are ways to stay warm.

Leif Hasty – Reddings Mill Fire Department Battalion Chief of Ems Training, said, “Generators. People like to run generators to keep their heat on, electricity on too. So, you definitely want to think about the fact that running a generator outside in clear air and making sure you don’t run it inside.”

Storms like the one on Friday are nothing new for Wolfe. In fact, he say’s he’s experienced far worse.

“Back in 2008 we had a pretty bad ice storm. It was about 20 times worse than this I’d say,” said Wolfe.

Hasty says to prepare for power outages, you should get supplies like you would to go camping.

“Anything that you might get for a camping trip might come in handy as well. Just anything that doesn’t burn an open flame. Flashlights and lots of extra batteries are a good thing as well. And just keep something like MREs for food. If your electricity goes out you’re gonna need to eat,” said Hasty.

He adds if you see a broken power line, don’t go near it. Call 911 and someone will come out to assist you.