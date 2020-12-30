How to make better New Years resolutions

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the new year coming up, it’s a good time to focus on new ways to improve, but sometimes that’s easier said than done.

While people start off the year with a lot of energy with these resolutions, the Huffington Post says most people bail on their resolutions by February. To avoid this, it’s recommended to focus on changing how you carry out the resolution rather than what the resolution is itself.

Sarah Canada, Joplin Resident, said, “It’s just depends on what happened the year before you know, like what did I take away, what did I see that I could do better, and that’s usually what I do.”

The beginning of a new year often has people thinking of ways to improve their lives. However, those resolutions often come with speedbumps.

Del Camp, Ozark Center Chief Clinical Officer, said, “It’s usually because you overestimate the thing that you want to do and underestimate some of the challenges against what you’re trying to do or barriers that are going to pop up.”

There are ways to stick to it though. Professionals say including loved ones can help reduce those barriers.

“Involve other people, as you’re getting ready to set up what it is that you want to accomplish, talk to people that you might live with or who care real deeply about you or have an important stake in you being able to do what you want.”

And by focusing on a specific resolution instead of lofty goals like weight loss, often helps the goal itself feel achievable.

“It’s more helpful to break that up into smaller increments where you’re saying ‘You know what? I’m going to make a decision not to do this, or do this 10 minutes a day,’ and then slowly increase that.”

But its important to remain patient, since resolutions in general take time, and it’s normal to break them once in a while.

“There are all of these different changes that need to take place in order for you to get to that one goal.”

The little steps, the little goals, will add up to something much bigger.

“You know 10 minutes a day to do something because you’re much more likely to be successful with that and to start building over time than you are in all or nothing.”

Another major way to help with your resolutions is finding someone who’s already accomplished what you want to do. This way they can warn you and give you advice on those obstacles which usually trip people up.