How to give your hay a more patriotic look

LAMAR, Mo. — If you are looking to give your hay a more patriotic look this summer, look no further.

Seed And Farm Supply in Lamar is selling red, white, and blue hay wrap this year.

They got the idea from one of their vendors, who was selling it to their clients in Minnesota.

The patriotic look has gotten so much attention, they have been sending out orders all over the United States

Martin Bunton, President, Seed And Farm Supply, says, “It got picked up by several other agriculture websites, and we’ve literally had phone calls from Washington state to New York from North Dakota to Texas and Alabama.”

For more information on how to get your own patriotic hay wrap, click here.