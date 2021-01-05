How to avoid frozen pipes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Colder weather can lead to frozen pipes.

Plumbers say there are things you can do to prepare, so it doesn’t happen to you. During the winter many home owners worry about their pipes bursting.

While one solution is to keep your faucet dripping– there’s more you can do on the outside of your home. Roto-Rooter Service Technician Lee Simrell says to make sure your outdoor hydrants aren’t dripping and to take your hoses off.

Lee Simrell – Roto-Rooter Service Tech, said, “Why we take hoses actually off of hydrants, the reason why is because the way they’re designed is the water flows off it and it vacates out of the tube which is called a frost free hydrant, and the water shuts off from the back. If you don’t have it where the water can drain it will sit in that tube and that’s what causes them to freeze and burst.”

Simrell says the biggest sign for frozen pipes is loss of water.