How technology is playing a key role in improving the lives of local seniors

JOPLIN, Mo.–Technology makes life better in so many different ways. It could be robotic surgery, skipping the toll booth on the highway or paying for groceries with your phone. It’s also helping local seniors have a safer, healthier life.

It’s everything from ordering breakfast in the morning, to alerting to a possible fall. And, Wildwood Senior Living Community is using it throughout its complex.

“They technology they use is just a little bitty fob,” explained Cemma Hurn with the center. “They come in and swipe it across a little black box and it lets them access to the building.”

Just the start of the technology options at Wildwood Senior Living Community. There’s also a program called “Foresite.”

“It also detects any kind of rapid decline to the floor, and so an immediate page is sent to our pagers for our wellness staff. And it will tell the exact apartment that it is in and alert them immediately.”

Sensors instead of cameras mean privacy is preserved while still watching out for residents.

There’s also an application called “It’s Never Too Late.”

“There are different types of programs in there that can help with memory, recall – things like that,” Hurn added.

The web based program can also tell jokes, search out a spot anywhere on the globe and help keep in touch with family.

“They can go in and see videos of their family.”

There’s even a high tech menu called “Tableside.”

“It’s a technology that matches the preferences, restrictions– those type of things, allergies,” said Hurn.

It can highlight gluten free options or heart healthy entrees and more. That helps ensure food service is meeting nutrition needs but allows residents to pick their own meals, restaurant style.