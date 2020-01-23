How human trafficking affects the four states

The human trafficking hotline got over 41,000 calls for help in 2018. Kansas attorney general Dereck Schmidt calls the four states a crossroads for commerce.

Many of those calls came from the show-me-state, with Missouri having the 16th highest call volume.

Missouri had 178 cases, 121 in Oklahoma, 95 in Kansas, and 85 in Arkansas.

Derek Schmidt says “Whether it’s drugs, other contraband or whether it’s human beings. They often are moved up and down the interstate highway systems or major east, west, north south highways and Kansas is right in the middle of that bulls eye.”

Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff, describes an example of human trafficking in the four states.

“Our office received a phone call from a officer at Coweta, Oklahoma who had been investigating a missing person from about the first week of December and that person had been able to make a frantic phone call to her mother that night saying she was at a club outside of Galena, Kansas.”

Sheriff Groves explains how the victim was forced to go to the club and was guarded by the person who took her.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gary Ballard, of Oklahoma, for forced labor and aggravated human trafficking.

Sgt. Andy Blair, JPD former Human Trafficking Task Force: “As far as human trafficking is concerned, it’s always been here. People just want to believe that we don’t have it locally.”

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt explains how the word human trafficking can be thought of as smuggling people across an international border or something that happens halfway around the world.

Sgt. Andy Blair explains how there are several different kinds of human trafficking. There’s labor and sexual trafficking.

Sheriff Groves says it could be somebody who does not know the perpetrator. It could be someone who is involved in a relationship of some sort, even a romantic relationship.