What you may consider doing as rates are expected to continually increase

KSNF/KODE — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by one quarter of a percent this week; a decision that was widely expected.

The rate increase could have an impact on your money, says Ryan Stanley, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones in Joplin.

As interest rates go up, the change impacts the way we borrow money as well as how money is saved.

For those looking to purchase a home, you should anticipate paying a little more each month on your mortgage; those who would like to refinance their current home loan, may want to consider doing it sooner rather than later, as rates are expected creep higher throughout the year.

When it comes to auto loans on newly purchased vehicles, the rise in interest rates shouldn’t bring any surprises since those loans are already secured to their fixed rate.

However, if you’re planning to purchase a car this year or next, auto loan lenders can charge different amounts for your new vehicle loan; the current average rate on a five-year car loan is 3.98%.

Those carrying credit card debt will also feel the effect of the rate increase.

“It’s always a good time to pay down credit card debt, but if you can apply more money now in order to lower your card balances, that will really help, especially now. As rates go up, it’s going to be more costly to hold credit card debt,” says Ryan Stanley.

The annual percentage rate for those with good credit is 18.98%, but an increase in interest rates can often affect the credit card annual percentage rate, or APR.

For those with existing federal student loans, interest rates have already been set for the 2021-2022 school year; those rates are fixed for the entirety of the life of the loan.

According to the U.S. Department of education, the current rate for direct subsidized and unsubsidized undergraduate loans stands at 3.73% until June 2022.

However, when a new school year rolls around this fall, the rate increase will likely have an impact on loans distributed for that academic year.

If you have a private student loan, you too may be affected by the rise in rates.

Private student loans either charge fixed rates, which stay consistent, or variable rates, which can increase or decrease depending on the institution you borrow from.

This increase in interest rates is just the first of several that are expected to happen this year and in 2023.