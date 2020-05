HOUSTON, Mo. (KOLR)— The Houston, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to find Skylar Cordova, 15.

According to a post on Facebook by the Houston Police Department, she is possibly in Ozark, Missouri.

She was last seen on April 28, 2020, at 9:50 p.m. wearing a red Superman t-shirt with black and white shorts.

Cordova is five feet and nine inches tall and weighs 125 Ibs, according to the Police Department.

Contact the Houston Police Department at 417-967-5999 with any information.