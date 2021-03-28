Housing insecurity in Pittsburg being addressed by an organization

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local organization is working to address housing insecurity in Pittsburg.

The Plan for Pittsburg organization held a Solidarity Sunday event at Lincoln Park.

A free store was set up to offer items to help those in need.

The group also had live music and a barbecue for the community.

Plan for Pittsburg Co-Founder Shane Adcock says members of the community are vital to helping his organization.

Adcock says, “The Choices homeless shelter shut down in 2013. Since then, there have been a lot of efforts to establish some sort of shelter for people in need and they’ve just fallen short, so our goal is to fill that need laterally with community support.”

Adcock says they are working with facilities in Pittsburg to open a floating shelter in the future.

He says in addition to helping the homeless population, shelters will also provide safety in severe weather situations.