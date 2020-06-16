House fire in Lanagan is a “total loss,” pets die, family in need of clothing and more

LANAGAN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A mother and her two daughters are in need of clothing and basic items after their home is a total loss to a house fire.

The Noel Fire Department responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon, with Pineville, Freeman Ambulance, McDonald County Sheriff’s and Lanagan PD.

Everyone inside made it out, but the family’s animals did not survive.

There are immediate needs for the family if you are able to assist:

Mom – size XL shirts, size 17 pants, size 10 shoes

5 year old girl – size 6 in clothing, size 11 shoes, loves Barbies and dolls

2 year old girl – size 3T in clothing, size 8 shoes, loves Barbies and balls

They have lost all furniture, bedding, and toiletries as well.

Items may be dropped at the Noel Fire Department after 5:00pm Tuesday or at the Lanagan City Hall Monday thru Thursday 8:30-2:00.