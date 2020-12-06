House Fire in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is investigating Saturday night after a house fire causes extensive damage earlier Saturday afternoon.

Around 11:30 A.M., the Fire Department was called to 1919 East 28th street, that’s in the Kelsey Norman neighborhood, for reports of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they say there was heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

According to JFD, the residents made it out safely, but a pet had to be rescued from the home.

Due to the complexity of the fire, a MODOT emergency response crew was called to halt northbound traffic from 32nd street along Connecticut Avenue.

The Joplin Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.