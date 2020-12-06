House Fire in Joplin

News

by: Deja Brown

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is investigating Saturday night after a house fire causes extensive damage earlier Saturday afternoon.

Around 11:30 A.M., the Fire Department was called to 1919 East 28th street, that’s in the Kelsey Norman neighborhood, for reports of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they say there was heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

According to JFD, the residents made it out safely, but a pet had to be rescued from the home.

Due to the complexity of the fire, a MODOT emergency response crew was called to halt northbound traffic from 32nd street along Connecticut Avenue.

The Joplin Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories