House Fire in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is investigating Saturday night after a house fire causes extensive damage earlier Saturday afternoon.
Around 11:30 A.M., the Fire Department was called to 1919 East 28th street, that’s in the Kelsey Norman neighborhood, for reports of a house fire.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they say there was heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.
According to JFD, the residents made it out safely, but a pet had to be rescued from the home.
Due to the complexity of the fire, a MODOT emergency response crew was called to halt northbound traffic from 32nd street along Connecticut Avenue.
The Joplin Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.