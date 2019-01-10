House fire in Duenweg
House fire in Duenweg
DUENWEG, Mo. - Emergency personnel have been called to a home at 785 Mimosa for a fire.
The call came just shortly after 3:00 this afternoon.
Our crew on scene confirms a smoke can be seen coming from a home as fire fighters work to get the flames under control.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-