House Fire Along Joplin’s Historic Route 66

Second alarm sounded around 6:40 AM

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Joplin Fire Department responded around 6:30 AM Wednesday morning to a structure fire call on North St Louis Ave, near Turkey Creek.

This two-story home is located along Historic US-66 at the southern tip of Royal Heights, 1700 bk East G Street.

Joplin News First moderator Ashley captured some expert video and early information. She tells us a second alarm for the fire sounded around 6:40 AM.

Joplin Fire Chief Jim Furgerson talked with us before leaving the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown as of news time. Investigators are taking a closer look.

