House Democrats along with the Congressional Black Caucus introduce legislation to reform policing policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today House Democrats along with the Congressional Black Caucus introduced legislation to reform policing policies across the nation.

They say systematic changes are needed to address long standing abuse seen in black and brown communities.

But already the White House is pushing back.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), said, “Never again should the world be subjected to what we saw on the streets of Minneapolis”

After days of consecutive protests.

Monday House Democrats answered calls for change by introducing sweeping police reforms to end to police brutality.

Rep. Lacy Clay (D-MO), said, “We have to follow the will and wishes of the American people”

Missouri Democratic Congressman Lacy Clay says the plan dubbed the Justice In Policing Act aims to hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct.

“African Americans have experienced unequal treatment for far too long and this isn’t just happening in urban america, it’s happening in suburban America, it’s happening in rural america”

The bill mandates all law enforcement undergo racial bias training, makes it easier for victims of police brutality to sue, and creates the first national database to track and stop officers guilty of misconduct from being rehired.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly she’s hopeful it’ll pass.

Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL), said, “I think we’ve reached a tipping point I think this will be not a moment but a movement”

Speaker Pelosi says already the bill has 200 cosponsors in the house and senate.

So far no Republicans have signed on.

And while White House officials say the President is open to some reforms they say this plan has flaws.

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, said, “There’s some non starters when it comes to liability.”

Democrats say the want their bill passed by July.